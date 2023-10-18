Comets Fall In Regional Soccer Title Game

It was a heartbreaking loss for the Greenville High School boys’ soccer team in the championship game of their own regional tournament Tuesday evening.

Teutopolis edged the Comets in a game-ending shootout.

Neither team scored in the two regular 40-minute halves nor in the two 10-minute overtime periods.

The Comets nearly recorded a goal with a minute and 50 seconds left in the second overtime, but the ball bounced off the goal post.

The shootout, to determine a winner, went seven rounds. Originally, each team had five shots at the opposing goal tender. It was tied two-to-two as Aiden Andris and Aiden Williams scored for GHS.

Neither team scored in round six, then after the Comets missed on their seventh shot, Teutopolis won by scoring on its seventh attempt.

Jason Nessl was in goal for the Comets and teamed up with his defense to keep the Wooden Shoes off the scoreboard for 100 minutes of regulation and overtime action.

The regional contest was much different than when Teutopolis and the Comets met earlier this month, with the Wooden Shoes winning 7-0.

The Comets completed their season with a 13-9 record.

Teutopolis moves on to the Williamsville Sectional with a 17-2 record.