Comets Remain Unbeaten Win At Carlinville

The Greenville Comets improved their football record to 7-0 with a 41-7 win Friday night at Carlinville.

The Comets took an early lead with two touchdowns by Dayton Oliver in the first quarter. The runs covered 27 and 24 yards.

Late in the second quarter, Carlinville scored to make it a 14-7 game. The Comets responded with a big play on the following kickoff.

Nick Grull ran the kickoff back 75 yards for a touchdown, and the Comets led 21-7 at halftime.

Oliver scored again early in the third quarter on a five-yard run. Gavin File’s fourth straight extra point kick made it a 28-7 GHS lead.

Fifty-two seconds later, Conner Compton intercepted a pass and returned it 33 yards for a TD to make the score 34-7.

Declan Graber capped off the successful night for the Comets with a 71 yard touchdown run with 2:27 to play.

The winning team had two 100-yard runners in the game. Oliver totaled 132 yards on the ground and Graber finished with 124 yards.

Quarterback Ben Hutchinson completed 15 of 26 passes for 178 yards.

Eli Shadowens caught eight of those passes for 90 yards, Graber had six receptions for 34 yards and Grull four for 34 yards. Gus Olson caught a 20-yard pass.

The GHS defense held Carlinville to 41 yards rushing and 120 yards through the air.

In addition to Compton’s pick six, senior Brayden Huels had an interception.

The Comets play their last regular season home game this Friday against Southwestern Piasa. It will be Senior Night. The game will be broadcast on WGEL.