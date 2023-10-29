Comets Top Fairfield In Playoffs

The Greenville Comets grabbed a football playoff victory Saturday afternoon, defeating Fairfield 35-12 to improve their overall record to 10-0.

The game was played at Don Stout Field and the Comets’ next game will also be at home. It is Saturday, November 4 at 3 p.m. against Stanford-Olympia.

The GHS squad never trailed against Fairfield, jumping out to a 21-0 lead, and holding a 21-6 margin at halftime. The Comets scored TDs in each of the final two quarters to make it 35-6, then the Mules got back into the end zone with five minutes left to play.

Declan Graber scored two touchdowns for GHS, on an 11-yard pass and a 16 yard run. Dayton Oliver accounted for two TDs on runs of two and eight yards, and quarterback Ben Hutchinson scored on a one-yard run.

Oliver carried the ball 27 times for 172 yards, as the offense totaled 266 yards rushing.

Hutchinson completed 17 of 24 passes for 130 yards. Leading the receiving corps were Declan Graber with eight catches for 70 yards, and Oliver with three catches for 29 yards.

Gus Olson intercepted a pass. Hunter Clark recovered a Fairfield fumble. Nick Eyman led the defense in tackles.

Once again, the Comets host Stanford Olympia this Saturday at 3 p.m. If you can’t make it to the game, it will be broadcast on WGEL.