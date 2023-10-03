GHS Girls Golfers Play In Regional

Two members of the Greenville High School girls golf team played in the recent Alton Marquette Regional Tournament.

Freshman Kaitlyn Lurkins recorded an 18-hole score of 114 and Stella Lagermann, a senior, shot a 122.

Breese Central won the regional team title, with Mater Dei third, Okawville fifth and Carlyle sixth.

The girls sectional was held Monday at Roxana.

Team results included Nashville second, Mater Dei fourth and Breese Central fifth.

Ava Meyer of Carlyle has advanced to the Class 1A state tournament as an individual.