GHS Runners Do Well At SCC Meet

In the recent South Central Conference cross country meet, two Greenville High School runners earned all-conference status.

Katie Campbell placed second in the girl’s competition, out of 34 runners, to earn an all-conference honor.

The Comets’ Michael Wilson finished fifth out of 48 runners to receive all-conference recognition.

Other finishes for the Lady Comets were Kinley Grove, 16th; Ava File, 19th; Rose Timmermann, 25th; and Caitlyn McPeak, 34th.

Places for other GHS boys included Daniel Graham, 23rd; Wyatt Emken, 34th; Ashton White, 39th; Nate Troemel, 40th; and Evry Kelley, 46th.