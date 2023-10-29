Greenville Hosting Class 2A Sectional

By
WGEL
-

Greenville High School is hosting a Class 2A volleyball sectional next week.

Participants include Breese Central, Mater Dei, Staunton, and Shelbyville.

Sectional semifinal matches are Monday night. Breese Central faces Shelbyville at 6 p.m. and that will be followed by Mater Dei against Staunton.

The two winners advance to the championship match at 6 p.m. Wednesday, November 1 at Greenville.

Shelbyville won the Vandalia Regional, Mater Dei was champion of the Nashville Regional, Breese Central won the Althoff Regional, and Staunton claimed the Wood River Regional title.

