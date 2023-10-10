Greenville Runners At Saturday Invitational

JL

10-10-2023

Greenville High School cross country runners participated in the East Alton-Wood River Invitational last Saturday.

Runners competed in their own classes.

In the senior girl’s competition, Katie Campbell placed second out of 11 runners. Kinley Grove also ran.

Ava File, a GHS freshman, finished 13th out of 17 runners.

In boys’ action, Daniel Graham was eighth out of 25 sophomore runners. Logan Humberg also ran among the sophomores.

Nate Troemel, a junior, placed 11th of 17 runners, and Evry Kelley was the other Comet runner.