The Greenville University men’s soccer team has a five game unbeaten streak after defeating Blackburn on Saturday 2-0.

Pablo Valerde scored both goals and Dawson Klunk made nine saves as goal keeper.

The unbeaten streak includes two ties and three shutout wins.

After beating Blackburn, the Panthers had a 6-6-2 overall record and a 2-1-2 mark in the St. Louis Intercollegiate Athletic Conference.