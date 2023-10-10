GU Soccer Women Record Another Shutout

Greenville University’s women soccer team has definitely displayed excellent defense recently.

The Lady Panthers won their fourth straight game Saturday, beating Blackburn College 5-0. All four of the wins have been shutouts.

Addison Miller is the GU goal keeper . In 13 games played this season, she has a 0.66 goals against average. In five games played in the St. Louis Intercollegiate Athletic Conference, Miller has a goals against average of 0.40.

The Lady Panthers are 4-1 in the SLIAC and 5-5-3 overall.