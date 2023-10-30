Info For Comets’ Nov 4 Football Game

The Greenville football Comets are back at home this Saturday, November 4, for the second round of the IHSA playoffs.

The Comets, 10-0 for the season, will battle the Stanford-Olympia Spartans, who are 8-2. Game time is 3 p.m. at Don Stout Field.

Athletic Director Joe Alstat has provided additional information about Saturday’s game. Admission, as set by the IHSA, is $6 per person.

The gates will open at 1:30 p.m.

There are no reserved seats, and any and all materials placed on the bleachers, prior to the opening of the gates on game day, will be removed.

The game will be broadcast on WGEL.