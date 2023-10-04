Lady Comets Tennis Topped By Effingham

The Greenville High School Lady Comets tennis team travelled to Effingham Tuesday and was defeated 7-2.

The GHS number one and two singles players, Ellie Schaufelberger and Eden Kapp, were winners. Schaufelberger blanked her opponent, 6-0, 6-0, and Kapp edged her opponent 7-5, 6-4.

Lady Comets Maddie Hardin, Ava Lagermann, Cassidy Beavor and Taylor Ferris were defeated in their singles matches.

Playing number one doubles, Schaufelberger and Kapp lost a touch match. After dropping the first set, the GHS duo rallied to take the second, then fell just short in the super tiebreaker, 10-7.

The doubles pairs of Hardin and Lagermann, and Beavor and Ferris were defeated.

Schaufelberger was recently honored on Senior Day. She is the only senior on the squad.