In recent junior high girls’ basketball action, the Greenville Lady Blue Jays grabbed wins over Mulberry Grove.

The eighth grade Greenville team defeated the Eagles 21-14. Payton White scored eight points for the winners and Ava Schaefer recorded six.

Greenville’s seventh grade squad downed Mulberry Grove 23-4.

The Lady Jays were led offensively by Nova Roeder with eight points and Maelyn Schneck with six.