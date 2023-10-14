Legacy Of Generosity Lives On Through Annual Golf Benefit

Korte & Luitjohan Contractors, Inc. of Highland, Ill., recently hosted the Camp Ondessonk Golf Benefit for the 28th year. The collective contributions from this year’s golf benefit will provide more than $37,400 of additional resources to help fulfill Camp’s mission to provide exceptional outdoor and spiritual adventures empowering kids of all ages.

The annual event was founded by Pete Korte, a long-time supporter and friend of Camp Ondessonk who passed away days before this year’s event. The benefit continued as planned with the blessing of his family because, as Pete always said, “it’s for the kids!” Thanks to the passion and dedication of Pete Korte and his family, friends, and colleagues, almost one million dollars has been raised over the past 28 years in support of Camp Ondessonk.

This year, 87 golfers participated in the Golf Benefit September 30, 2023, at the Roland Barkau Memorial Golf Course in Okawville, Ill. In addition to the time and dedication of volunteers, this event would not be possible without the support of our golfers, donors, and sponsors. The Premium tournament sponsors were Korte & Luitjohan Contactors, Inc., Beelman Ready Mix, Pepsi MidAmerica, Prindable Insurance Agency, and Tomans Young Sr.; Diamond sponsor, Roland Machinery Company; Platinum sponsors Huels Oil Company, Keeley & Sons, Midwest Municipal Supply, Jim & Kate Shively, Southern Illinois Construction Advancement Program, StoneTree Fabrications, Inc., USI Midwest Insurance Services, and Vermeer Midwest. Golfer gifts were donated by Silkworm, Inc. and the food and beverage sponsors included Pepsi MidAmerica, Robert “Chick” Fritz Distributing, Trenton Processing, and US Foods.

Camp Ondessonk served more than 3,200 campers during Summer Camp 2023 and will serve more than 5,000 others throughout the Education & Recreation Season.

Thank you to the Korte Family, the employees at Korte & Luitjohan, and all the businesses, sponsors, and golfers who have supported the campers of Ondessonk for the past 28 incredible years, and for many years to come!

Save the date for Camp Ondessonk’s 29th Annual Golf Benefit September 21, 2024.