Playoff Football Saturday

A big crowd is expected Saturday afternoon at Don Stout Field as the Greenville football Comets have a home game in the first round of the Class 3A IHSA playoffs.

The Comets are 9-0 for the season, won the South Central Conference championship, and today battle the Fairfield Mules. The visiting team has a 5-4 record.

Kickoff is at 2 p.m. The game will be broadcast on WGEL.

The gates open at 12:30 p.m. Admission is $5 per person, as set by the IHSA.

Other area playoff games today include Mt. Vernon at Highland at 1 p.m., Cahokia at Breese Central at 1 p.m., Mater Dei at Carmi at 1 p.m., Wesclin at Shelbyville at 1 p.m., Pana at Nashville at 1 p.m., Nokomis at Greenfield at 2 p.m., Vandalia at Lawrenceville at 2 p.m., Litchfield at Stanford Olympia at 1 p.m., Carlinville at St. Joseph-Ogden at 2 p.m., and Southwestern Piasa at Athens at 1 p.m.