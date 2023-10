Ellie Schaufelberger, a senior at Greenville High School, is playing in her third IHSA state tennis tournament this week.

Ellie placed second on Monday in the singles competition at the Belleville Althoff Sectional to advance to state. She defeated an opponent from Althoff in the semifinals.

Ellie will play in the Class 1A state tournament beginning Thursday. She meets a player from Sycamore High School in the first round with the match to be played in Buffalo Grove in northern Illinois.