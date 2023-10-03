Six GHS Golfers Play In Regional

Greenville High School was assigned to the Taylorville Class 2A boys golf regional.

Six Comets played the course. Dustin Rehkemper was top golfer for GHS with an 18-hole round of 97.

He was followed by Elusha Golovay at 103, Jack Workman and Rowdy Sussenbach at 104, and Cohen Reavis and Caden Wayman at 107.

Breese Central finished third as a team in the Centralia Regional and advanced to the Mt. Carmel Sectional, which was played Monday.

The Cougars were fourth at the sectional and Staunton placed 11th.

Konner Kueper of Breese Central tied for second in the sectional and has advanced to the state tournament as an individual.