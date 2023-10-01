Soccer Comets Fall At Home

Playing at home on Senior Night Thursday, the Greenville Comet soccer boys couldn’t hold on to a first half lead and lost to Litchfield/Gillespie 3-1.

It was a 1-0 Greenville lead at halftime, thanks to a goal by Tayshaun Wells.

The Panthers came up with three goals in the last half, two in the final 10 minutes of action to win.

Before the game, senior players and their parents were recognized. Players are Gunner Heckman, Ivan Powell, Aidan Andris, Trystan McClain, Jason Nessl, Canon Rainey, Ashton Walker and Aidan Williams.

In junior varsity action Thursday, Litchfield/Gillespie won 5-1. The Comet goal was scored by Sean Busch.