Soccer Comets Fall in Finale Get Ready For Regional

By
WGEL
-
Courtesy of Walker Photography

In its final regular season game Tuesday night, the Greenville Comets boys’ soccer team was edged by Breese Central.

The game was played at Don Stout field, and the Cougars won 2-1. Andrew Martin had the GHS goal.

Neither team scored in the second half.

The Comets enter IHSA regional play this Friday, October 13. They host a semifinal game against Staunton at about 6 p.m. on Tom Doll Field. The first semifinal game, pitting Teutopolis against Pana, will start at 4 p.m. in Greenville.

The two semifinal winners advance to the Greenville Class 1A Regional championship game at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, October 17.

Previous articleComets Sports Schedule 10/12 – 10/21
Next articleFootball Panthers On The Road Saturday

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR