The Greenville Comets soccer team is playing for a regional championship.

The GHS soccer boys defeated Staunton 4-2 Friday night in the semifinals of the Greenville Class 1A Regional.

Aidan Andris scores two goals, and Andrew Martin and Ivan Powell had one apiece.

The Comets will battle Teutopolis at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday for the regional title. The game will be play at Tom Doll Field in Greenville.