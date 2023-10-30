Soccer Comets On SCC All-Conference Teams

Six members of the 2023 Greenville Comets boys’ soccer team have been honored by South Central Conference coaches.

The coaches placed two Comet players on each of the three teams.

Selected to the SCC first team were senior Canon Rainey and junior Nolan Tabor.

Second team picks included seniors Aidan Andris and Ivan Powell.

Named to the third team were seniors Gunner Heckman and Trystan McClain.

The Comets had a very good soccer season, finishing third in the South Central Conference with a 6-2 record.