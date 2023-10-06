Soccer Comets Win At Pana

The Greenville High School soccer boys defeated Pana 3-0 Tuesday.

Jason Nessl was the goalie and was credited with the shutout.

Scoring for the Comets were Nolan Tabor, Andrew Martin and Ivan Powell.

On Monday, the Comets were defeated 7-0 by Teutopolis.

Another game has been added to the soccer Comets’ schedule. They will host Breese Central at 7 p.m. Tuesday, October 10 at Don Stout Field. Only a varsity game will be played.

Greenville is hosting a regional tournament October 13 and 17.

Two semifinal games will be played Friday, October 13 at Tom Doll Field. Teutopolis will play the winner of the Vandalia-Pana play-in game at 4 p.m.

The Comets will go up against Staunton about 6 p.m. October 13.

The two winners will meet for the regional championship at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, October 17.