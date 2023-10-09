Tennis Lady Comets Conference Champions

The Greenville High School girls tennis team has claimed the championship of the South Central Conference.

The conference tournament was held Friday in Hillsboro, and the Lady Comets finished as the top team with 12 points. Hillsboro and Staunton tied for second with 10 points apiece, and Vandalia had four points.

Ellie Schaufelberger, the only senior on the GHS squad, won the conference singles championship.

Both Greenville High doubles teams finished third. They included the duos of Ella Jurgena and Erin Drannan, and Ava Lagermann and Maddie Hardin.