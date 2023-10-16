Volleyball Lady Comets In Vandalia Regional

The Greenville High School volleyball Lady Comets will open up post-season play next week.

GHS has been assigned to the Vandalia Class 2A Regional.

The Lady Comets have a quarterfinal matchup against Litchfield at 6 p.m. Monday, October 23. The second match will be Pana against Vandalia.

If the Lady Comets defeat Litchfield, they will advance to the semifinal round, playing Hillsboro at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, October 24. The Pana-Vandalia winner plays Shelbyville in the other semifinal match.

The regional championship will be decided Thursday, October 26 at 6 p.m. in the Vandalia gym.