Volleyball Lady Comets Win At Home Thursday

An excellent comeback propelled the varsity Greenville Lady Comets to a South Central Conference volleyball win Thursday night on their home court.

The GHS girls defeated North Mac in three games.

North Mac won the first game 25-21. The Lady Comets led the entire second game and won it 25-18, to force a third and deciding contest.

In that third game, the Lady Comets led most of the way and took the game 25-21 for the match victory.

The junior varsity Lady Comets lost in two games to North Mac, and the freshman GHS team was defeated in three games.