Volleyball Lady Comets Win At Wood River

The Greenville High School varsity volleyball team split matches earlier this week.

Monday night, the Lady Comets played at East Alton-Wood River and won in two close games. They travelled to Gillespie on Tuesday and were defeated in two games.

The junior varsity GHS girls lost both of their matches in three games, and the freshman Lady Comets defeated East Alton-Wood River in two games and beat Gillespie in three games.

The Lady Comets will celebrate Senior Night Thursday as Southwestern Piasa comes to town.