10 Year Anniversary Of The Miracle At Mt. Carmel

For some unknown reason, the date has been reported by many as November 12. That was a Tuesday in 2013 so obviously a football playoff game was not held then.

It definitely was 10 years ago this year, on Saturday, November 16, that the Greenville Comets football team pulled off an unbelievable comeback to win at Mt. Carmel, 71-70, in the Class 3A quarterfinals.

The Comets scored 22 points in the last 2 minutes and 13 seconds to win.

Kent Kesner and Tom Kennedy did the broadcast on WGEL.

Now you can relive that comeback as described on WGEL.

After Mt. Carmel scored with 4:23 left to play, to take a 70-49 lead, Kent was a bit dejected. What followed was possibly the most amazing comeback in Illinois high school football history.

The Comets’ season would end the next weekend on a 44-21 loss to St. Joseph-Ogden, but who can ever forget the thrilling victory at Mt. Carmel for the football Comets.

