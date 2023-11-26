Aces Drop Third Place Game

The Mulberry Grove Aces were defeated Saturday afternoon in the third place game of their Turkey Tournament.

The Aces never led and were beaten by Father McGivney 76-39.

The Griffins were in front 46-20 at halftime and finished with nine three-point field goals.

Top scorers for Mulberry Grove were Logan Bauer with 11 points and Jackson Icenogle with 10.

Mulberry Grove is 2-2 for the season and hosts Sandoval Tuesday night.

In other tournament games Saturday, Lebanon beat Mt. Olive, 63-40, for seventh place, Cowden Herrick-Beecher City topped Ramsey, 61-50, for fifth place, and St. Elmo-Brownstown downed South Central, 42-37 for the tournament championship.