Aces Suffer First Loss Will Play for 3rd Saturday

Playing for the third time in as many nights, the Mulberry Grove basketball Aces lost for the first time this season.

The Aces fell behind 29-8 after one quarter and were defeated 80-43 by St. Elmo-Brownstown.

Connor Hartman scored 18 points and had four assists for the Aces. Landon Sugg grabbed eight rebounds.

The final night of pool play in the Mulberry Grove Turkey Tournament is Friday, but the Aces do not play.

With a 2-1 record, Mulberry Grove will play for third place at 4:30 p.m. Saturday.

The game will be broadcast on WGEL.