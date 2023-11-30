Aces Top Sandoval By A Point

The Mulberry Grove Aces rallied in the fourth quarter to edge Sandoval, 74-73, in a game Tuesday night at Mulberry Grove.

The Aces trailed by seven points after three quarters, then outscored the visitors 27-19 in the final period to grab the win. Landon Sugg scored nine points in the last frame.

Four Mulberry Grove players scored in double figures. Carter Scoggins had 23 points plus 14 rebounds. Jackson Icenogle put in 21 points. Logan Bauer had a 15 point game, and Sugg finished with 11 points and seven rebounds.

The victory gives the Aces a 3-2 record for the season. They play at Martinsville Friday night.