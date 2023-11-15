Blue Jays Win Close Ones

Playing at home Tuesday night, the Greenville Blue Jays eighth grade basketball boys rallied to edge Nokomis by a point, and the seventh grade Jays won in overtime.

In the eighth grade contest, Nokomis led 17-10 at halftime and the Jays trailed by five going into the final frame.

Greenville outscored the visitors 10-4 in the final six minutes to win 31-30. Coach Parker Manhart said his team moved the ball better, took quality shots, and showed improvement in its rebounding and defense.

Leading the Blue Jays’ offense was Christian Swalley with 21 points. He sank five three-pointers. Aiden Linnabary scored six points.

The seventh grade Jays won 32-27 in overtime.

The game was close throughout with Greenville outscoring Nokomis 7-2 in the extra period.

Top scorers for the Blue Jays were Hayden Hediger and Taevon Petty with 10 points apiece, and Kingston Holloway and Lukas Jefferson with six apiece.