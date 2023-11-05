Comets Lose In Second Round Game

An outstanding season came to an end Saturday afternoon for the Greenville football Comets.

The Olympia Spartans defeated the Comets at Don Stout Field by the score of 40-20.

The Comets never led in the game. Olympia took an early seven point margin, but the Comets tied the score on a five-yard run by Dayton Oliver and an extra point kick by Gavin File.

In the second quarter the score was tied at 13 after Declan Graber broke loose for a 50-yard TD run.

The Spartans led 20-13 at halftime, and posted 20 more points in the second half, building a 40-13 advantage.

With a minute and 38 seconds left in the contest, the Comets recorded their third touchdown. Ben Hutchinson completed a short pass to Nick Grull. He spun and tossed it to Graber, who ran into the end zone. The play covered 45 yards.

The Comets finished the game with 155 yards rushing and 176 yards passing. Quarterback Hutchinson completed 11 out of 19 passes for 131 yards. Grull was credited with a 45-yard pass on the last touchdown.

Graber caught eight passes for 144 yards. He also had 82 yards rushing. Oliver totaled 83 yards on the ground.

Olympia ran for 334 yards and completed two passes, one for a 46-yard touchdown.

The Spartans advance to the third round of the Class 3A playoffs to face Roxana.

The Comets end with a 10-1 record. They went undefeated for the regular season and won the championship of the South Central Conference.