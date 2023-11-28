Comets Lose To Carlyle In Tournament

The Greenville Comets went up against Carlyle on Monday night in the Kaskaskian Classic in Carlyle.

They never led in the game and were defeated 49-37.

The Indians were in front by seven after one quarter and nine at halftime.

Early in the third quarter, the Comets got to within four points and could have crept closer with free throws but were unable to do so.

Carlyle led by 10 after three quarters and kept the margin in double figures the rest of the game.

Free throws were the difference in the game. The Indians outscored GHS 20 to one at the line with 15 of their 24 second half points on free throws.

Jacob Ruscher scored 22 for the winning team and Matthew Guthrie added 11.

For the Comets, Cale Ackerman had nine points, and Gus Olson and Kaleb Gardner eight apiece.

The Comets are 1-1 in the tournament and 2-1 overall for the season. Carlyle has a 2-0 tournament mark.

GHS plays again at Carlyle at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday against Hillsboro. The next WGEL Comets’ broadcast is Saturday in the final round of the Kaskaskian Classic. Pool standings will determine when the Comets play.