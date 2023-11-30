Comets To Play For Third Place In Carlyle Tourney

The Greenville Comets boys basketball team defeated Hillsboro 51-39 Wednesday night in the Kaskaskian Classic at Carlyle and will now play Saturday for third place.

The Comets led the entire game, jumping out to an 8-0 advantage after two minutes. By the end of the quarter, that lead was only a point. GHS outscored the Toppers 15-3 in the second quarter to go into the locker room at halftime with a 27-14 margin.

The closest Hillsboro would get in the second half was eight points, and the Comets’ biggest lead was 16.

Cale Ackerman led the Comets in scoring with 17 points. Kaleb Gardner had 10 and Nick Grull added eight. Grull totaled eight rebounds, Gavin Doll six rebounds and four steals, Ackerman five rebounds, Gus Olson four steals, and Doll, Gardner, and Ackerman two assists each.

The winning team outscored Hillsboro at the free throw line 19-12 and sank four three-pointers.

The win gives the Comets a 2-1 record in pool play at the tournament.

They will battle Flora at 6 p.m. Saturday for third place. The game will be broadcast on WGEL.

Greenville is 3-1 overall for the season.