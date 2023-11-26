Comets Win Tournament Opener

The Greenville Comets grabbed a victory Saturday in their first game of the Kaskaskian Classic at Carlyle.

The GHS basketball boys topped SIUE Charter 69-60.

The Comets led by two points after the first quarter, but fell behind by five in the second quarter. A rally late in the half allowed Greenville to take a 32-30 lead at halftime.

The Comets led by four after three quarters and won by nine.

Coach Todd Cantrill thought his team played well against the quick Charter team that played a tight defense.

The difference in the game was at the free throw line as the Comets sank 22 of 31 attempts. SIUE Charter made 11 of 19 free throws.

Leading the Comets’ offense was Kaleb Gardner with 29 points. Cale Ackerman had 16 points and Gus Olson 10. Gardner recorded four three-point buckets and sank 11 of 12 free throws. Ackerman connected on 9 of 12 free throws.

The next Kaskaskian Classic game for the Comets is Monday at 7:30 p.m. against Carlyle. The game will be broadcast on WGEL.

GHS enters the contest with an overall record of 2-0.