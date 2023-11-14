Football Panthers Finish With Big Win

The Greenville University football team completed its season Saturday with a victory at Don Stout Field in Greenville.

The Panthers rolled past Crown College 64-20.

GU led 21-0 after one quarter and 40-7 at halftime.

Paul Garrett had a big offensive game, running for 219 yards and scoring three touchdowns.

Quarterback Peyton Bates threw for 218 yards and four touchdowns.

Two of those TD catches were by Kaden Cervantes.

Greenville University ended the season with a 5-5 overall record and was 2-3 in the Upper Midwest Athletic Conference to finish tied for third place.