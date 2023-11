The Greenville University women’s basketball team successfully opened its season last weekend with the annual trip to Covenant College in Lookout Mountain, Georgia.

The Lady Panthers won both of their games.

Last Friday, GU edged Birmingham Southern 58-57, then Saturday the local team downed William Wilson 67-45.

Former Greenville Lady Comets player Natalie Iberg scored 17 points in the two contests.

The Lady Panthers are at home Friday against Monmouth and Saturday against Illinois College.