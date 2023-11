Greenville University’s men’s and women’s cross country team were involved in NCAA regionals this past Saturday.

The Panther men finished 15th out of 31 teams. Leading GU was Gianni Estrada, who finished 45th.

The Lady Panthers placed 17th out of 31 teams. Top runner for the GU women was Gretchen Carie in 57th place.

Both events were at Waverly, Iowa.