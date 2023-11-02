GU Cross Country Women Win SLIAC

The Greenville University womens cross country team has repeated as champion of the St. Louis Intercollegiate Athletic Conference.

The conference race was over the weekend and GU led the way, placing six runners among the top eight finishers. Greenville’s 18 team points tied for fifth best ever in conference history.

The Lady Panthers were 64 points in front of the second place team.

GU runner Gretchen Carie won the individual conference championship. She was followed by teammates Norah Swinigan, second place; Brook Schutt, fourth, Sedina Logan, fifth; Raven Vance, sixth and Delanie Ulrich, eighth.