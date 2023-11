Greenville University’s football Panthers will still play at home this weekend, but it will Friday night.

The game was originally scheduled for Saturday afternoon at Don Stout Field, on the campus of Greenville High School, but the Comets play at home Saturday afternoon in the playoffs.

Now the college game, Greenville University against Kalamazoo, will start at 7 p.m. Friday at Don Stout Field.

The football Panthers are 4-4 for the season after beating Westminster College, 38-6, last Saturday.