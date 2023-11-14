GU Volleyball Women Claim SLIAC Title, In National Tournament

Greenville University has another team in an NCAA national tournament.

After winning the regular season championship, the GU volleyball women won the St. Louis Intercollegiate Athletic Conference Tournament championship last Saturday.

That puts the Lady Panthers into the NCAA Division III national tournament with a 23-10 overall record. They play Thursday at 7 p.m. at Wisconsin-Oshkosh in the first round. Greenville is in the national tournament for the seventh time.

The semifinal and championship match of the SLIAC Tournament were played at Greenville Saturday. GU beat Webster 3-0 in the semifinals, then defeated Fontbonne 3-1 in the title match.