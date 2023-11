They’ve done it again!

Greenville University’s women volleyball team has claimed another St. Louis Interscholastic Athletic Conference regular season championship. The Lady Panthers played at home last Saturday and defeated Lyon and Spalding, each time sweeping three games, to clinch the title.

It’s the program’s 13th regular season conference championship in the last 14 years.

The recent victories improved the Lady Panthers’ SLIAC record to 15-1.