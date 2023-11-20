GU Volleyball Women Stopped In National Tournament

The outstanding season of the Greenville University women’s volleyball team came to an end last week in the NCAA Division III national tournament.

Wisconsin-Oshkosh swept the Lady Panthers , 25-10, 25-17, 25-21, in a first round match.

GU finishes the season with a 23-11 record. The team won the regular season and tournament championships in the St. Louis Intercollegiate Athletic Conference.

This was the seventh time in the last 14 years that a GU women’s volleyball team has played in the NCAA Tournament.