Highland Football In Quarterfinals

The Highland Bulldogs survived their second round football playoff game last Saturday in Class 5A action and have advanced to the quarterfinals.

The Bulldogs defeated Metamora 41-36 to improve their record to 10-1.

Highland’s next game is Saturday at 3 p.m. at New Lenox Providence. The Bulldogs’ opponent is also 10-1.

Other quarterfinal contests on Saturday are Athens at Nashville at 1 p.m. in Class 2A, Roxana at Olympia at 2 p.m. in Class 3A, East St. Louis at Kankakee at 1 p.m. in Class 6A, and Edwardsville at Elmhurst York at 2:30 p.m. in Class 8A.