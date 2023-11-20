Lady Comets Finish Third In Tournament

The Greenville Lady Comets won the third place game Saturday afternoon at the Columbia Tip-Off Girls Basketball Classic.

The Greenville High School team defeated Father McGivney 44-37.

It was not a good start for the Lady Comets as they fell behind 8-0, but bounced back to score the next nine points to take the lead. They trailed by one point at halftime. The GHS girls outplayed the Griffins in the second half, taking a four point lead into the fourth quarter.

Although Father McGivney tied the score at 29, the Lady Comets never trailed in the final quarter, and led by as many as nine before finishing with a seven-point victory.

Click below to hear Head Coach Quinn Hammann talk to WGEL’s Jeff Leidel after the game:

Katie Campbell had a big offensive game with 19 points. She scored 10 of them in the final period.

Emma Veith scored all nine if her points in the second half.

Campbell grabbed nine rebounds, and had four steals and two blocked shots. Adyson Bearley record four rebounds, two assists and two blocked shots; Veith collected four steals and three assists, and Shayna Henderson had three steals.

The Lady Comets are 2-1 for the season. Their next game is at home November 27 against Nokomis.

Carlyle won the Columbia Tip-Off Classic championship by beating Columbia 63-43.