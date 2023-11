The Greenville Lady Comets varsity basketball team is in the semifinals of the Columbia Tip-Off Classic.

The squad will battle Carlyle at 7:30 p.m. Thursday.

GHS beat Triad 37-29 in its first tournament game while Carlyle grabbed a 53-32 decision over Waterloo.

The winner of the Greenville-Carlyle game will play for the tournament championship at 2:30 p.m. Saturday. The loser plays for third place at 1 p.m.

Both Lady Comets games will be broadcast on WGEL.