Lady Comets To Play In Third Place Game

Carlyle defeated the Greenville Lady Comets Thursday night in the semifinals of the Columbia Girls Basketball Tip-Off Classic.

The final score was 49-24.

The Carlyle girls scored the first seven points of the game, led by 12 after one quarter, and had a 21-2 lead in the second quarter. The Lady Comets reeled off 10 straight points to get to within 11, were never closer.

GHS had a tough shooting night from the field and made just six of 26 free throws.

Emma Veith had nine points for Greenville. Katie Campbell and Shayna Henderson posted six apiece.

Leading Carlyle were Sophia Hoffmann with 11 points and Emma Meyer with 10.

The Lady Comets play for third place in the tournament Saturday at 1 p.m. against Father McGivney.

The game will be broadcast on WGEL.

Carlyle is in the championship contest, and will play Columbia about 2:30 p.m. Saturday.