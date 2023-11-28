Lady Comets Win Home Opener

The Greenville Lady Comets varsity basketball team defeated Nokomis Monday night, 46-26, in the first home game of the season.

The Lady Comets took control in the opening quarter and led 18-5 after eight minutes of play. They were on top 31-10 at halftime and went on to a 20-point victory.

Katie Campbell led the scoring with 19 points. Emma Veith totaled 12 and Shayna Henderson had 10.

Defensively as a team, the GHS girls totaled 36 deflections. Campbell had eight steals, Henderson, four assists and four steals; and Veith, three steals.

The varsity Lady Comets are 3-1 for the season. They host Gillespie Thursday night, and the game will be broadcast on WGEL.

The junior varsity GHS girls lost to Nokomis 48-25.

The home team led 9-6 after one quarter and trailed by just three at halftime, but Nokomis outscored GHS 28-8 in the second half.

Top scorer for Greenville High was Kylie Doll with 11 points.