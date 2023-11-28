Lady Comets Win Home Opener

By
WGEL
-

The Greenville Lady Comets varsity basketball team defeated Nokomis Monday night, 46-26, in the first home game of the season.

The Lady Comets took control in the opening quarter and led 18-5 after eight minutes of play. They were on top 31-10 at halftime and went on to a 20-point victory.

Katie Campbell led the scoring with 19 points. Emma Veith totaled 12 and Shayna Henderson had 10.

Defensively as a team, the GHS girls totaled 36 deflections. Campbell had eight steals, Henderson, four assists and four steals; and Veith, three steals.

The varsity Lady Comets are 3-1 for the season. They host Gillespie Thursday night, and the game will be broadcast on WGEL.

The junior varsity GHS girls lost to Nokomis 48-25.

The home team led 9-6 after one quarter and trailed by just three at halftime, but Nokomis outscored GHS 28-8 in the second half.

Top scorer for Greenville High was Kylie Doll with 11 points.

SOURCEAll photos courtesy of Walker Photography
Previous articleComets Lose To Carlyle In Tournament
Next articlePocahontas 8th Grade Girls Go To Regional Final

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR