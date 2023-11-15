Lady Comets Win Opener

The Greenville Lady Comets opened the 2023-24 season Tuesday night with a victory in the first round of the Columbia Tip-Off Classic.

The GHS girls defeated Triad 37-29, falling behind midway through the game, but finishing strong with a 15-point fourth quarter.

The Lady comets led the first 11 minutes of the game, but Triad moved in front and led by three at halftime.

The Lady Knights put only three points on the scoreboard in the third period. That allowed GHS to move back in front, then led by as many as 11 points late in the contest.

Head Coach Quinn Hammann was happy to get that first win.

The winning team had three players score in double figures. Emma Veith sank three three-point shots and finished with 11 points. Shayna Henderson and Katie Campbell posted 10 points apiece.

The Lady Comets play in the tournament’s semifinals Thursday night at about 7:30 p.m. The game will be broadcast on WGEL.