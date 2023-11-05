Local Teams Advance In Football Playoffs

Four area football teams have advanced to the third round of the IHSA playoffs by winning Saturday.

In Class 5A, Highland defeated Metamora 41-36, in Class 4A, Breese Central was a 16-13 winner over Mt. Zion, Mater Dei beat Johnston City 27-18 in Class 2a, and Nashville defeated Quincy Notre Dame 27-18 in another Class 2A contest.

All four teams play next weekend in the quarterfinals.

Other playoff scores Saturday included Shelbyville over Vandalia 36-13, Roxana over St. Joseph-Ogden 48-47, Joliet Catholic over Triad 56-7, Lincoln Way West over Collinsville 43-19, and Edwardsville over Glenbard West 48-14.