Mater Dei Football In Quarterfinals

The Mater Dei Knights football team has made it to the quarterfinals of the Class 2A playoffs.

Quarterback for the Knights is Trenton Zeeb of rural Greenville, son of Brian and Wendy Zeeb.

Mater Dei defeated Johnson City, 27-18 last Saturday, to advance to the field of eight teams remaining in the class. Zeeb threw for 195 yards and three touchdowns in the contest.

For the season, he has 24 touchdown passes and 10 touchdowns rushing.

Mater Dei, 8-3 for the season, will go to Shelbyville Saturday for a 3 p.m. game. The Rams have a 10-1 record.

Breese Central is also in the football quarterfinals after beating Mt. Zion last Saturday in Class 4A. The Cougars, 9-2, will play at Rochester on Saturday at 4 p.m. The home team is 11-0 for the season.